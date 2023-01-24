Second snow storm this week expected to hit Dayton area tonight

The majority of the snowfall is expected to happen Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning. The Dayton region is anticipating getting between three and four inches, while the northern part of the Miami Valley is expecting between four and six inches of snow.

The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office said it prepared over last fall for the winter weather expected for this season, filling up on road salt and training approximately six new employees on operating the snow plows.

“They did very well in that Christmas storm,” Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said on Monday.

The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office was also out during Sunday’s storm, starting to clear streets at 6 a.m. Sunday. Gruner said they had a truck break down in Washington Twp., but they were still able to maintain the roads.

Sunday’s snow storm was a first for January as the region has seen higher temperatures the past three weeks. Clark said fluctuations in temperatures are normal for this time of year, but the temperatures are higher than usual, causing this month to feel more like March instead of January. The first four days of the month saw temperatures over 50 degrees, with three of those days over 60 degrees. Jan. 3 also saw over an inch of rainfall.

“We actually haven’t had any measurable snowfall up until that point,” Clark said about Sunday’s snowfall. Snow accumulated between three and six inches in the Dayton region over Sunday.

After the snowfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, temperatures will become warmer on Wednesday, leading the precipitation to turn into rain, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Precipitation should come to and end Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will drop to around 30 degrees.

Embedded snow showers are possible Thursday, but otherwise it will be cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows will be in the mid-20s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with temperatures climbing a few degrees. There will be another chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night.