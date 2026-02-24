Scattered snow showers, light accumulations possible tonight

Another widespread chance for snow returns Wednesday evening into Thursday. While details remain uncertain, communities along and north of Interstate 75 could get an inch or two of snow, according to the NWS.

[6:00 AM] Winds will begin to gust out of the southwest during the day today. Additionally, there is a chance for some light snow showers tonight into Wednesday, primarily for central Ohio. Accumulations will likely be limited to less than an inch. pic.twitter.com/ffjPPss6gU — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 24, 2026

Areas closer to the Ohio River could see lighter snowfall, or even rain.

Unseasonably cold temperatures continue today, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Today will also be breezy with gusts of 20 t0 30 mph possible.

Milder temperatures will return for the rest of the week, with daytime highs mostly in the 40s and 50s.