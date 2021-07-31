Scattered showers begin this evening; Partly sunny, cool today

Today will be partly sunny, with some scattered showers this evening and overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures cool, with a high around 75 degrees. Lows overnight will be around 61 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a slight chance for showers and storms, but otherwise it will be hazy and partly sunny, with a high around 82 degrees.
Sunday night, clouds will largely clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
By Monday morning, skies will be sunny, and though there will be a few clouds, the NWS predicted the weather will be dry. Highs will be around 79 degrees.
Monday night, it will remain mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 57 degrees.