Scattered rain showers and warm temperatures for the week

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. A thunderstorm may be possible after 2 p.m. The highs of the day are mid-80′s.

Wednesday night involves a 60% chance of rain showers and a possible thunderstorm, followed by additional showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Thursday morning.

The low will be 70 degrees.

Thursday also sees a chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy and seasonably warm with a high near 84 degrees.

Rain showers and storms may return Thursday night but will mostly be quiet and cloudy. The low will be 65 degrees.

Friday sees a slight chance of rain but will mostly be dry and partly sunny.