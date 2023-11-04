Saturday weather: Partly sunny, cool

Weather
By
0 minutes ago
X

Today will be partly sunny and cool, with highs around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease overnight, though it will stay partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 41 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool again, with highs around 61 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds late Sunday night, and lows will be around 42 degrees.

Monday will be warmer and breezy, with increasing clouds and a chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 68 degrees, and gusts in the afternoon will reach as high as 32 mph.

Overnight, winds will gradually decrease, but the NWS predicted a chance of rain throughout the night as temperatures fall to around 53 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cool with increasing clouds, light winds today
2
Milder today; temps to warm through rest of week
3
Partly sunny, cold today with freezing temperatures overnight
4
Cold, windy with chance of snow, rain
5
Freeze Warning issued for multiple Miami Valley counties; Rain expected...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top