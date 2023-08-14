Rainy skies today and tonight with slightly cooler temps this week

Moisture and humidity from Sunday night to today leads the beginning of the work week into rain showers and thunderstorms chances.

An 80% chance of thunderstorms and precipitation is set to occur before 2 p.m., then again after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible. Highs of the day will be near 81 degrees with overnight lows consisting of 60s.

Tonight has new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible with chances of storms and thunderstorms before and after 7 p.m.

Dry conditions bring a partly sunny sky for Tuesday with much cooler temperatures compared to last week’s. Highs will be in the mid-70s, followed by a low of 58 degrees overnight.

Partly cloudy horizons and tranquil weather are expected for Tuesday night.

A slightly cooler and drier stretch is expected by Tuesday into Wednesday, with another cold front to bring a return of shower and storm chances by Thursday, according to the NWS.

Sunny forecast strides in Wednesday, with a high of 79 degrees. Overnight, mostly clear skies set in with a low of 60 degrees.

Sunshine returns again on Thursday with much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows of 62 degrees. Conditions overnight will be partly cloudy but cool.

