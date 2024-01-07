Rainy and snowy mix today, tapes off by afternoon

Rain and snow showers will mix together today before tapering off this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Patchy fogs seeps in this morning but will taper off as the day goes on. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies with a high of 36 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and freezing with lows in the mid-20s.

On Monday, partly sunny skies rise and bring a bit of mild temperatures that fall around 40 degrees. Monday night brings a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then turns into rain for the rest of the night. Lows will be near 33 degrees.

Wintery conditions will resurge again this week with high chances of rain on Tuesday and rain with a chance of snow Tuesday night, followed by more rain and snow on Wednesday.

Breezy conditions are expected on Tuesday as well with highs near 50 degrees and lows near 32 degrees.

Wednesday will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high of 36 degrees. Wednesday night be mostly cloudy but breezy cold with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny but breezy with a high of 43 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low of 27 degrees.

