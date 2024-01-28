Rain today with a chance of rain and snow later on

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Weather
By
44 minutes ago
X

Rain is once again on the forecast for this weekend with a chance of rain and snow possible later on.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said little to no snow accumulation is expected but breezy winds will reign today from 17 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph. Highs will be near 38 degrees, while lows will fall around 34 degrees.

Precipitation will end by tonight with cloudy skies persisting. Winds will also diminish to an extent, too.

On Monday, mostly cloudy skies circulate. The high of the day will be near 41 degrees. Monday night will be mostly overcast with temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s.

A 60% chance of precipitation will strike on Tuesday with rain and snow before 1 p.m., before turning into all rain. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 43 degrees.

Tuesday night continues with a chance of rain before 1 a.m. but otherwise will be overcast. The low will fall around 35 degrees.

Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42 degrees, followed by an equally mostly cloudy night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly sunny skies bring a respite after a week of gray with a high of 48 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy but cold with a low of 33 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mild and cloudy, but dry today; Rain returns this weekend
2
Widespread dense fog returns tonight
3
Areas of dense fog tonight, widespread rain Wednesday
4
Winter weather advisory in effect; Freezing rain into Tuesday morning
5
Cold temps continue into today with gradual warmup beginning this week

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top