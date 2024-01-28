Rain today with a chance of rain and snow later on

Precipitation will end by tonight with cloudy skies persisting. Winds will also diminish to an extent, too.

On Monday, mostly cloudy skies circulate. The high of the day will be near 41 degrees. Monday night will be mostly overcast with temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s.

A 60% chance of precipitation will strike on Tuesday with rain and snow before 1 p.m., before turning into all rain. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 43 degrees.

Tuesday night continues with a chance of rain before 1 a.m. but otherwise will be overcast. The low will fall around 35 degrees.

Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42 degrees, followed by an equally mostly cloudy night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly sunny skies bring a respite after a week of gray with a high of 48 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy but cold with a low of 33 degrees.