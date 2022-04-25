Rain today; chilly temperatures this week

A cold front will be moving in today and will bring cooler temperatures for the week, the National Weather Service said.
A 70% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms will likely happen before noon with additional showers and another thunderstorm possibly happening between noon and 5 p.m. Extra rain showers and thunderstorms may occur after 5 p.m.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 72 degrees.
Temperatures fall around 42 degrees overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before 8 p.m.
Tuesday brings drier conditions with a partly sunny sky. The high will be 56 degrees. Light varied wind may accompany.
Overnight will be mostly clear with a low of 35 degrees.
Wednesday involves a sunny horizon with a high of 56.
Cooler temperatures rise once more for the night with a low of 36 degrees. Partial clouds will decorate the night sky.
Some sunshine marks Thursday with a high of 58 degrees.
Thursday night is mostly cloudy with a low of 42 degrees.
Friday and into the weekend brings warmer temperatures once more.
