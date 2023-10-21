Rain this afternoon, evening; Mostly sunny but cooler Sunday

Rain is expected to return this afternoon, with more rounds of isolated to scattered showers during the evening hours.

Today will start dry and sunny before clouds filter in. The high for today will be near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Showers are likely tonight, mainly before midnight. Skies will be cloudy. Temperatures overnight will dip to a low around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cooler with a high near 55 degrees. Skies on Sunday night will stay mostly clear. The temperature overnight will fall to a low around 34 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high in the low 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

It will be partly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70s before a chance of rain returns Wednesday night.

