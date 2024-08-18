Rain showers and storms set for this morning, afternoon and tonight

Today will bring a 90% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, with additional showers and a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be near 80 degrees, while the lows will fall around 65 degrees. Tonight brings showers with a possible thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of more rain showers.
Monday will be mostly sunny and bright with highs in the upper 70s, followed by a mostly clear Monday night with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s for the lows.
Tuesday and Wednesday bring sunny skies and pleasant conditions with highs in the upper 70s, with mostly clear overnights as the lows will fall into the lower to mid-50s.
