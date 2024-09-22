Rain showers and storms possible today, tonight

Monday will involve a 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s, followed by an equally rainy but stormy overnight as lows fall down to 65 degrees.

The NWS said episodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, with a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast for the latter half of the week.

Tuesday brings more rain showers with a possible thunderstorm, with more rain showers and thunderstorms possible overnight.

Highs will fall around 80 degrees, while lows fall around 61 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs near 79 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows dip to 57 degrees.