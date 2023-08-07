Rain showers and storms galore today, rainy conditions decrease slightly overnight

Rain showers and thunderstorms begin this week but sunny skies will end the work week.

A 90% chance of precipitation along with thunderstorms is expected throughout today with highs in the lower 80s and a varied breeze to go with the rainy conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Tonight is forecasted to have periodic rain showers and storms before 8 p.m., between 8 and 11 p.m. and then again after 11 p.m. Despite all the rain, it will also be mostly cloudy and cool with a low of 64 degrees.

Tuesday will start off with a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., but otherwise will go from increased clouds to gradually becoming sunny.

The high of the day will be near 81 degrees.

Tuesday night involves a partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are predicted for Wednesday with a high of 85 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after 2 a.m.

The low will fall around 67 degrees.

Rain showers continue into Thursday with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s and the lows will in the mid-60s overnight.

Thursday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms before and after 8 p.m. as well.

Sunny skies reign on Friday.