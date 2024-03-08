Rain returns today and into first half of weekend

Rain will return today and will continue, with thunderstorms at times, through the first half of the weekend.
Today will be slightly warmer with a high near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Showers are expected to arrive in the afternoon and into Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 51 degrees.
Rain continues throughout Saturday, with a thunderstorm possible between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will be windy with gusts as high as 28 mph and a high temperature near 57 degrees.
Wind gusts around 40 mph will be possible Saturday evening into Saturday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be just below freezing, around 31 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 44 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear and blustery with an overnight low around 28 degrees.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 55 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 37 degrees.
The forecast calls for sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
About the Author