Rain on the horizon for MLK Day; Mild, moderate conditions this week

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. An 80% chance of rain is possible after 1 a.m. The low will be around 39 degrees.

Precipitation strikes Thursday with rainy showers, mainly before 1 p.m. The high will be around 54 degrees.

Drier conditions occur overnight with a mostly overcast sky and a low temperature of 34 degrees.

Mild and moderate conditions are to set occur Friday into the weekend.