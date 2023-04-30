Rain on the forecast today, tonight and this week

New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible for a rainy Monday, with blustery conditions to match the precipitation. Wind gusts will go from 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

The high will be near 48 degrees and the low temperature fall arounds 41 degrees overnight.

There’s a potential for wind gusts to go as high as 35 to 40 mph on Monday, the NWS said. Monday night is cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of precipitation.

On Tuesday, a chance of showers in the morning is possible, but otherwise will be mostly cloudy as the day goes on. The high of the day will be near 53 degrees.

Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold with a low around 36 degrees.

Dry conditions are set to return Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 60 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

60 degree weather makes an official return Thursday and Friday.