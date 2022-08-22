Foggy this morning; slight chance of rain today and sunny skies all week

Fog is expected to start the morning after strong storms rolled through the region yesterday.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There is a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m..
It will be partly cloudy for tonight, with an overnight low around 62 degrees.
Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees is expected Tuesday; however, there is a slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a calm wind and an overnight low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear Wednesday night, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.
The rest of the workweek and into the weekend is expected to be warmer and dry with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
