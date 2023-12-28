Patchy rain and drizzles today; Mild temps overall

Periodic rounds of patchy, light precipitation are expected today and tomorrow with temperatures trending cooler through early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Patchy fog may occur before 10 a.m. today.
[4:35 AM] Patchy rain & drizzle will pinwheel around a lumbering low pressure system today, w/ mixed rain & snow possible tonight/Fri, esp. across wrn/srn parts of the region. Damp conditions are expected through the next 48 hrs before drier conditions return Sat night. pic.twitter.com/F0loCHtIW5— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 28, 2023
An overcast day is set for today with a chance of rain between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures will be near 46 degrees, while the overnight low will drop to around 31 degrees.
Tonight will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain before 7 pm., followed by a light chance of snow around 3 a.m.
On Friday, people can expect a 50% chance of rain and snow showers scattered throughout the day. Skies will otherwise be cloudy with a high of 40 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling around 32 degrees. A 40% chance of scattered rain and snow showers before and after 1 a.m. are possible. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
The weekend brings milder conditions and temperatures.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy but has a chance of rain before 7 a.m. The high will be near 42 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy but cold with a low of 31 degrees.
Sunday involves a mostly cloudy day with a high of 44 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low of 27 degrees.
