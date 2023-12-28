Patchy rain and drizzles today; Mild temps overall

[4:35 AM] Patchy rain & drizzle will pinwheel around a lumbering low pressure system today, w/ mixed rain & snow possible tonight/Fri, esp. across wrn/srn parts of the region. Damp conditions are expected through the next 48 hrs before drier conditions return Sat night. pic.twitter.com/F0loCHtIW5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 28, 2023

An overcast day is set for today with a chance of rain between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures will be near 46 degrees, while the overnight low will drop to around 31 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain before 7 pm., followed by a light chance of snow around 3 a.m.

On Friday, people can expect a 50% chance of rain and snow showers scattered throughout the day. Skies will otherwise be cloudy with a high of 40 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling around 32 degrees. A 40% chance of scattered rain and snow showers before and after 1 a.m. are possible. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

The weekend brings milder conditions and temperatures.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy but has a chance of rain before 7 a.m. The high will be near 42 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy but cold with a low of 31 degrees.

Sunday involves a mostly cloudy day with a high of 44 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low of 27 degrees.