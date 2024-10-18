Patchy frost this morning, then sunny, mild today

There will be patchy frost this morning, but otherwise it will be sunny and mild, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 68 degrees.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect across the area from 2 to 9 a.m. today, issued by the NWS, due to temperatures as low as 34 degrees overnight. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Overnight, it will be clear and chilly, with lows around 40 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 72 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 43 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, with temperatures rising a little more to highs around 74 degrees. There will be a few clouds overnight as temperatures fall to around 44 degrees.

