Patchy frost possible this morning with partly sunny skies, slight chance of showers later on

Today begins with patchy frost before 8 a.m. with partly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high of today will be near 51 degrees.
A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. for Butler, Hamilton and Warren.
Temperatures will bottom out into the lower to mid-30s by this morning, the NWS said. All though skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear, west winds should stay up enough to result in only patchy frost in sheltered, low-lying locations, NWS added.
It is recommended to take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation.
Overnight, a low temperature of 33 degrees will settle in. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with overnight cold conditions likely leading to frost Monday morning.
Temperatures in the lower to mid-30s will bring frost or freezing conditions Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.
Mostly sunny skies roll in Monday with a gradual warmup into the mid-50s throughout the day. A partly cloudy night is on the forecast with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s. Patchy frost is expected after 2 a.m.
Patchy frost is set to occur before 8 a.m. Tuesday with conditions and temperatures warming up to around 62 degrees as the day goes on. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Wednesday brings a partly sunny day, with a high near 62 degrees. The nighttime will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling under 39 degrees.
