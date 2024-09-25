Patchy fog this morning, then warm with chance of light rain

Highs will be around 78 degrees today, falling to a low around 63 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will be around 81 degrees.

Rain chances will continue through the night on Thursday, with some gusty winds starting in the early hours of Friday morning. Lows will be around 65 degrees.

Friday will be breezy, warm and wet, with a chance of showers in the morning, rain likely in the afternoon, gusty winds as strong as 32 mph and highs around 81 degrees.

Rain chances will dip after sunset on Friday, but there will still be a chance of showers through morning, with breezy winds slowly decreasing as the night goes on. Lows will be around 65 degrees.