Patchy fog this morning, the hazy, mostly sunny, warm today

There will be patchy fog until late this morning, with some lingering haze from Canadian wildfires. Otherwise, though, today will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, issued by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

During the alert, the agencies expect there to be elevated levels of fine particulate matter, specifically wildfire smoke. Conditions are considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as children, older adults and people with heart or lung diseases.

Starting just before dark, there will be a slight chance of showers, which will slowly increase as the night goes on. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms around sunset and around sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn.

Lows will be around 65 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be a chance of rain throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms beginning around noon. Both rain and storm chances will linger through the night.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 84 degrees and lows will be around 68 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and hot, with some light winds in the afternoon. Highs will be around 87 degrees.

The shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day again, though clouds will decrease, for mostly clear skies overnight.

Thunderstorm chances are expected to drop away around midnight, though rain chances will slowly trail off throughout the night, finally falling away by sunrise on Friday.

Lows will be around 65 degrees.