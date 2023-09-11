Patchy fog this morning, sunny skies later on

This week rolls in with moderate seasonable conditions and temperatures mostly in the 70s.

Patchy to areas of fog are forecast to develop Sunday night into Monday, clearing by mid to late morning., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Reductions in visibility will be possible, which could affect overnight travel.

Otherwise, sunny skies with a high near 82 degrees are expected on the forecast today. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after 2 a.m. The low will fall around 63 degrees.

Precipitation is possible Tuesday with a 40% chance with a mostly cloudy sky and a high near 74 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers before and after 8 p.m. with thunderstorms possible.

The low will be near 53 degrees.

Dry conditions return Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures, followed by mostly clear skies overnight. Highs will be in the lower 70s, followed by lows in the upper 40s Wednesday night.

Expect sunshine on Thursday with a high near 73 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 48 degrees.

Seasonable conditions and temperatures continue Friday into the weekend.