Patchy fog this morning; Hot, humid with isolated rain, storms today

This weekend will be hot and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Both Saturday and Sunday, the NWS predicted heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees.
Today, we will start with some patchy fog, which is expected to clear by 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but especially in the afternoon and early evening.
Highs will be around 91 degrees, with heat index values near 100 degrees.
Precipitation chances will trail off soon after dark, and clouds will decrease overnight for mostly clear skies by dawn on Sunday. Low temperatures will be around 71 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a chance of spotty showers and storms starting soon after dawn and continuing throughout the night.
Highs will be around 92 degrees, with heat index values around 96 degrees. Lows will be around 73 degrees Sunday night.
On Monday, the NWS predicts that a cold front will move south toward the Ohio Valley, which could push storms ahead of it.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with showers becoming likely in the afternoon.
Chances will decrease again around dark, though it will continue throughout the night.
Temperatures will be cooler on Monday, with a high around 88 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.