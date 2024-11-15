Patchy drizzle early, then cloudy, cool today

Fall colors at Sebald Park Area of Elk Creek MetroPark Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 in Madison Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Weather
There will be some patchy drizzle early today, but otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, with highs around 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 42 degrees.

There will be fewer clouds on Saturday, with highs around 57 degrees. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with lows around 42 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny and a little bit warmer with highs around 63 degrees.

On Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight and lows around 49 degrees.

Daniel Susco