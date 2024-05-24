Patchy dense fog this morning; Mostly sunny today with overnight rain

There will be patchy dense fog this morning, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with highs around 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be showers and a chance of thunderstorms starting shortly after dark, with a lingering chance of rain and storms after midnight that will trail off before dawn. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.
Clouds will gradually decrease on Saturday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms for most of the day that will trail off before dark. Highs will be around 84 degrees.
On Saturday night it will be mostly clear with lows around 60 degrees.
Rain and storm chances will start again on Sunday, with a chance of rain starting in the morning a chance of thunderstorms joining around noon, and both showers and thunderstorms likely starting mid-afternoon. Rain and storms will continue through midnight, falling to a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early-morning hours.
Some severe storms will be possible during that time, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats, as well as possibly a tornado or two.
On Memorial Day, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning, with rain likely and chance of storms in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high around 79 degrees.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the night and a chance of thunderstorms until just after midnight. Lows will be around 59 degrees.
