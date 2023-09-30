Patches of dense fog possible this morning, then mostly sunny, warm today

Weather
By
21 minutes ago
X

There may be patches of dense fog this morning that are expected to linger into the late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees.

Patchy fog is expected to develop again starting around 5 a.m. that will last until around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Aside from the fog, Sunday will be sunny with highs rising to around 82 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear with a low around 58 degrees.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high around 84 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 58 degrees.

In Other News
1
Partly sunny, warm today; Dry and pleasant this weekend
2
Chance of showers, storms today; funnel clouds reported but no...
3
Rainy today; Thunderstorms, hail expected this afternoon
4
Chance for rain, thunderstorms tonight; Gusty winds, more showers...
5
Chance for rain returns mid-week; Mostly cloudy today

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top