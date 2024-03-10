Partly sunny with gusty winds today, mostly clear skies tonight

After a chilly start to the week, much warmer air will return by Tuesday and Wednesday, with much above normal temperatures midweek.
Partly sunny skies are expected today with gusty winds and a high near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Winds will be near 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph possible.
Tonight will be mostly clear but cold and windy, while the low will fall around 27 degrees.
Monday will be sunny with a high of 57 degrees, followed by a clear Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.
On Tuesday, expect blue skies and endless sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-60s, while the lows will drop to around 44 degrees. Mostly overcast coverage is expected Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 69 degrees, followed by a mild overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 50 degrees.
The next chance for rain should hold off until Thursday, according to the NWS.
Rain chances set in Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
