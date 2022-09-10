Partly sunny with chance of showers today to start the weekend

Skies will be partly sunny to start the weekend, with a slight chance of showers today ahead of a rainy Sunday.
It will be cooler with a high temperature near 78 for today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There is a slight chance for showers after 10 a.m. with increasing chances for Saturday night, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 62 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. There is a chance of showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 3 p.m., followed by showers and possibly a storm after 3 p.m., the NWS said.
Showers are likely Sunday night, and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, followed by a chance of showers and storms through 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 59degrees.
Once the rain moves out, it will be dry for the workweek.
Temperatures are expected in the 70s for the first part before reaching the 80s toward week’s end.
