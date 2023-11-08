Partly sunny, warm today; Rain expected overnight

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with highs rising to around 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, there will be a chance of rain that will increase after midnight, with showers likely by 1 a.m. Winds will also increase overnight, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Lows will be around 54 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a lingering slight chance of rain in the morning as clouds decrease. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs around 63 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 41 degrees.

Skies will gradually clear on Friday, with highs around 56 degrees, and Friday night will be mostly clear and cold, with lows dropping to around freezing temperatures, near 32 degrees.

Daniel Susco

