Partly sunny, hot today; Slight chance of showers, storms in afternoon

Today will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be fewer clouds overnight for partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be hot today with highs around 87 degrees, cooling overnight to around 64 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny, with highs around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 59 degrees.

Monday will be sunny during the day and mostly clear overnight, with temperatures similar to Sunday. Highs will be around 80 degrees, and lows will be around 58 degrees.