Partly sunny, cold today; Freezing temperatures expected tonight

Today will be partly sunny and cold, with highs around 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear as temperatures drop below freezing to around 27 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly during the day and overnight and temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs reaching 50 degrees, though overnight temperatures will be around freezing with lows around 33 degrees.

On Friday temperatures will rise a little more, with highs around 58 degrees under mostly sunny skies, though it will come with breezy winds and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with light winds and lows around 47 degrees.