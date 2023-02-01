X
Partly sunny, cold through end of work week

Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs only reaching up around 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase as temperatures fall to around 23 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy around dawn on Thursday, but they will decrease a little for partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Overnight it will be breezy and clouds will increase again.

Temperatures will be a little warmer during the day, with highs around 40 degrees, but will drop again overnight to a low around 17 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny again on Friday, but highs will be much colder, only reaching up to around 23 degrees.

Overnight it will be partly cloudy, with lows dropping down to around 12 degrees.

