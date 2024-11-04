Partly sunny but very gusty today, tonight

Tonight will be partly cloudy but gusty yet again. Winds could gust from 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The low will fall to 62 degrees.

The NWS said showers will start to spread into the area late Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will move through late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tuesday brings a chance of rain showers in the afternoon, but otherwise will be partly sunny but breezy. Wind gusts could gust as high as 32 mph. The highs will be near 78 degrees.

Tuesday night brings additional rain showers and breezy conditions of 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The lows will be near 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows fall around 49 degrees. There’s a low chance of rain showers too.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 67 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of 42 degrees.