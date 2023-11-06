BreakingNews
‘I just want to say thank you’ — Votto sends message to Reds fans one day after option is declined

Partly sunny but breezy today, cloudy tonight

Weather
By
0 minutes ago
X

Mild temperatures and gusty southerly winds bring another day of above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees. Breezy conditions accompany with wind gusts from 9 to 14 mph with 15 to 20 mph expected in the afternoon. Wind gusts could gust high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers. The low will fall around 55 degrees. Wind gusts may range between 11 to 17 mph overnight as well.

A 20% chance of precipitation is possible Tuesday with an overcast day set. Highs will be in the upper 60s, while overnight lows will fall around 49 degrees. Tuesday night will involve a light breeze, mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers later on.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 71 degrees. Breezy conditions return with 11 to 13 mph and possibly as high as 23 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, breezy with a chance of showers possible.

The low will fall around 56 degrees.

Thursday may have a chance of rain showers on a mostly overcast but breezy day. Highs will be in the lower 60s, while lows will fall around 41 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with 40% a chance of precipitation.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny but cool today, Monday
2
Saturday weather: Partly sunny, cool
3
Cool with increasing clouds, light winds today
4
Milder today; temps to warm through rest of week
5
Partly sunny, cold today with freezing temperatures overnight

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top