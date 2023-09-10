Partly sunny and warm today, mostly clear skies tonight

Today brings quiet and dry conditions with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Services in Wilmington.

A mostly clear sky is expected tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s as well.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain showers after 2 a.m. Lows will be near 62 degrees.

An 80% chance of precipitation is on the forecast for Tuesday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be near 75 degrees with an overnight low of 51 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of rain showers before 2 a.m.

Dry conditions return on Wednesday with a partly sunny sky and a high temperature of 70 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold and partly cloudy with a around 47 degrees.

The rest of the week will have temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

