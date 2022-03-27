Partly sunny and cold today

journal-news logo
By Holly Souther
18 minutes ago

Drier but cold conditions will go from today into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Warmer temperatures are expected to make a resurgence mid-week with precipitation likely returning as well, the NWS said.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 35 degrees. Some gusts of wind are expected, ranging from 13 to 15 mph.

Overnight sees colder temperatures with a low of 18 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear.

Monday brings slightly warmer degrees with a high of 42 and sunny skies.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The low overnight will be 26 degrees.

Tuesday will see a mostly cloudy day with a high of 46 degrees.

Tuesday night has a chance of rain after 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 38 degrees overnight.

Wednesday brings a high of 75 degrees with a mostly cloudy day.

Wednesday night will likely be breezy and have a 90% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees.

