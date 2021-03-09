Partly cloudy, mild today; Chance of rain starting tomorrow night

On Thursday, the NWS predicted we will see rain chances all day, with showers becoming likely in the afternoon. The rain will come with strong winds, with some gusts as high as 30 mph.

The winds are expected to calm slightly on Thursday night, but rain chances will continue to rise, with the most rain falling in the early-morning hours on Friday before we drop back to just a chance of showers before dawn.

Highs on Thursday will climb to around 67 degrees, then fall to around 52 degrees.