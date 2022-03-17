One more day of sunny weather ahead of rainy Friday

Highs on Friday will be around 68 degrees, and lows will be around 47 degrees.

Saturday will be much cooler, cloudy and windy, with a chance of showers throughout the day. Stronger winds will also continue through the day with gusts as high as 25 mph.

High temperatures will be around 53 degrees, but the NWS said this will come in the morning, with temperatures steadily falling to an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Rain chances will also be slowly dwindle, dropping to a slight chance of rain after midnight before falling away around dawn on Sunday.