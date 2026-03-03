Breaking: Miami University students split as $281M sports arena to replace longtime Cook Field

Occasional showers today as rain moves in for most of the week

Flood chances increase with each day of rain
FILE PHOTO: Multiple rounds are rain are possible this week in the Miami Valley.

FILE PHOTO: Multiple rounds are rain are possible this week in the Miami Valley.
Weather
By
16 minutes ago
X

Today kicks off a rain-filled week as milder temperatures return to the Miami Valley.

Periodic showers are possible today before heavier rain moves in this evening and continues into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Some areas could get 2 to 3 inches of rain by Wednesday, which could result in localized flooding. Southwest Ohio has a more than an 80% chance of more than an inch of rain, according to the NWS.

Motorists should also be cautious, as areas that receive steadier rainfall have a higher risk for hydroplaning on the road. This will also be a factor later in the week following multiple days of rain.

Wednesday afternoon should provide some breaks from showers but could also result in instability that could bring storms to the region.

Storms are possible late Wednesday, but it will be difficult for hail or wind to be severe, the NWS said. Localized gusty winds and small hail are possible though.

Additional rounds of heavy rain move back into the region Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms as well. Each day of rain increases the risk of flooding in the area.

The convective-type rain on Wednesday and Thursday could also cause some flash flooding, according to the NWS.

Friday won’t be completely dry but will provide some breaks from the rain. The best chance for showers is in the morning, with drier conditions more likely in the afternoon and evening.

In Other News
1
Morning snow, ice could lead to slicks roads
2
Winter Weather Advisory in place for Butler and Warren counties on...
3
Light snow, rain chances today; Wintry precipitation possible next week
4
Scattered snow showers, light accumulations possible tonight
5
Overnight snow could cause slick roads, black ice

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.