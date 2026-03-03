Occasional showers today as rain moves in for most of the week

Some areas could get 2 to 3 inches of rain by Wednesday, which could result in localized flooding. Southwest Ohio has a more than an 80% chance of more than an inch of rain, according to the NWS.

[4:34 AM] Occasional rain is expected today, with the heaviest rain forecast from this evening through Wednesday morning. Some locations may receive as much as 2-3 inches of rain. Some flooding will be possible. More rain is expected later in the week as well. pic.twitter.com/vyrrRIwJUM — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 3, 2026

Motorists should also be cautious, as areas that receive steadier rainfall have a higher risk for hydroplaning on the road. This will also be a factor later in the week following multiple days of rain.

Wednesday afternoon should provide some breaks from showers but could also result in instability that could bring storms to the region.

Storms are possible late Wednesday, but it will be difficult for hail or wind to be severe, the NWS said. Localized gusty winds and small hail are possible though.

Additional rounds of heavy rain move back into the region Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms as well. Each day of rain increases the risk of flooding in the area.

The convective-type rain on Wednesday and Thursday could also cause some flash flooding, according to the NWS.

Friday won’t be completely dry but will provide some breaks from the rain. The best chance for showers is in the morning, with drier conditions more likely in the afternoon and evening.