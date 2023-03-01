Mostly sunny, warm today with chance of rain overnight

Today will be mostly sunny and warm ahead of a chance of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Clouds will increase rapidly in the late afternoon and evening.
Rain chances will start shortly after dark, then trail off in the early-morning hours. Clouds will gradually decrease again for most of the night, leaving mostly clear skies around dawn.
Highs will be around 71 degrees, and lows will be around 43 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild, with a high around 56 degrees, and again the NWS predicted clouds will build up in the late afternoon and evening ahead of overnight rain.
On Thursday night, lows will be around 40 degrees and there will be a chance of rain starting around 9 p.m., with showers likely after midnight.
Widespread showers will continue through the rest of the night and most of the day on Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
Rainfall could be heavy at times during the showers, which could cause local flooding.
Meanwhile, there will be blustery winds on Friday, with gusts between 40 to 45 mph possible at times.
Rain chances will drop around nightfall, though a slowly dwindling chance of showers will continue through the night, mixing with a slight chance of snow after midnight.
Blustery winds will also continue overnight, with gusts of up to 31 mph possible.
Temperatures will be warm during the day on Friday with highs around 58 degrees, though they will drop overnight to a low around 34 degrees.
About the Author