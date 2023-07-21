X

Mostly sunny, warm today; Chance of rain returns over weekend

Weather
By
57 minutes ago

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with lows falling to around 61 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will fall away before nightfall for a mostly clear night.

Highs will be around 83 degrees, and lows will be around 61 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast is similar to Saturday, with mostly sunny skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and highs around 83 degrees.

There will be more clouds overnight, though, with a low around 63 degrees.

