Mostly sunny today; Above normal temps this week

On Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and a light breeze with a high of 53 degrees. Cold temperatures return Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees. Mostly clear skies overnight reign, too.

Wednesday brings a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower to mid-50s, followed by a mostly cloudy but quiet night. Lows will fall around 37 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs reaching upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy but breezy conditions and a chance of rain after 1 a.m.

The low will fall around 58 degrees.

Above normal temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future, the NWS said.