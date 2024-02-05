Mostly sunny today; Above normal temps this week

Dry conditions will remain in place through much of this week before rain chances return Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 49 degrees, while tonight will be overcast with a low of 28 degrees. Temperatures will be above normal through early week before trending even warmer by midweek and beyond, the NWS said.
On Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and a light breeze with a high of 53 degrees. Cold temperatures return Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees. Mostly clear skies overnight reign, too.
Wednesday brings a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower to mid-50s, followed by a mostly cloudy but quiet night. Lows will fall around 37 degrees.
Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs reaching upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy but breezy conditions and a chance of rain after 1 a.m.
The low will fall around 58 degrees.
Above normal temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future, the NWS said.
About the Author