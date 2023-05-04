X

Mostly sunny, mild today with highs around 65

Weather
By
29 minutes ago

Today will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs around 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be mostly clear overnight with a low around 43 degrees.

Clouds will increase again on Friday, with a slight chance of rain starting just before dark.

Highs will be around 71 degrees.

On Friday night, though, clouds will decrease again, with the chance of rain lingering through the night before falling away around dawn. Skies will be partly cloudy before dawn, with lows around 49 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high around 73 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low around 51 degrees.

