Mostly sunny, mild today; Chance of rain, storms overnight

It will be mostly sunny and mild today, with highs around 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, though, clouds will increase, with a chance of showers starting after midnight, a slight chance of thunderstorms beginning a few hours later and low temperatures around 53 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy, with showers likely throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

The rain and thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through Thursday night as well as temperatures fall to around 57 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain throughout the day and a slight chance of storms until mid-morning. Highs will be around 63 degrees.

Clouds will decrease a little in the evening, but it will still be mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to around 39 degrees.

