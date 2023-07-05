Mostly sunny, hot today; Slight chance of showers, storms in afternoon

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 90 degrees.

The shower and storm chances will fall away around dark, but a slight chance of rain will start again around midnight. Clouds will increase after midnight for mostly cloudy skies before dawn on Thursday.

Thursday will be hot and rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, but rain likely in the afternoon. The NWS said that a few of the thunderstorms in the afternoon may be strong to severe.

Rain and storm chances will fall around dark, though there will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms lingering through the night.

Highs will be around 86 degrees, falling to a low around 64 degrees overnight.

On Friday, there will be a slight chance of showers that is expected to trail off in the afternoon, with a slight chance of thunderstorms joining in around noon. High temperatures will be around 82 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will increase again, with a slight chance of rain beginning after midnight. Lows will be around 62 degrees.