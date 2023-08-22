Mostly sunny, hot today; Climbing temperatures expected later this week

It will be hot and dry during the week, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said, before cooler temperatures and a greater chance of rain returns over the weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs reaching up around 87 degrees. There will be a few more clouds overnight with a low around 67 degrees.

Explore Cooling centers and spray parks available in Dayton area to beat the heat this week

Skies will clear again on Wednesday for sunny skies and a high around 91 degrees. Heat index values will reach between 95 and 100 degrees.

Wednesday night will be warm and partly cloudy, with lows only dipping to around 74 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and hot. Highs will climb to around 98 degrees, and heat index values will reach up to 110 degrees, the NWS predicted.

It will also be blustery on Thursday, with gusts in the afternoon reaching around 30 mph.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and very warm, with lows around 77 degrees and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night.