Mostly sunny, hot today; Climbing temperatures expected later this week

Weather
By
38 minutes ago
X

It will be hot and dry during the week, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said, before cooler temperatures and a greater chance of rain returns over the weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs reaching up around 87 degrees. There will be a few more clouds overnight with a low around 67 degrees.

ExploreCooling centers and spray parks available in Dayton area to beat the heat this week

Skies will clear again on Wednesday for sunny skies and a high around 91 degrees. Heat index values will reach between 95 and 100 degrees.

Wednesday night will be warm and partly cloudy, with lows only dipping to around 74 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and hot. Highs will climb to around 98 degrees, and heat index values will reach up to 110 degrees, the NWS predicted.

It will also be blustery on Thursday, with gusts in the afternoon reaching around 30 mph.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and very warm, with lows around 77 degrees and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night.

In Other News
1
Heat Advisory for some today; Multiple 90-degree days expected this...
2
Very hot and sunny today, Monday
3
Sunny, warm today; incoming heat wave next week
4
Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend; Hot temperatures return...
5
Chance for rain, isolated strong storm this afternoon; Sunny and dry...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top