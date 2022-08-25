Mostly sunny, hot today; Chance of rain, thunderstorms tomorrow

It will be mostly sunny and hot today, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday before hot, humid weather returns over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs today will be around 87 degrees.
Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 66 degrees.
On Friday, there will be a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms beginning around dawn. That will increase to a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening before precipitation chances drop away around sunset. Highs will be around 86 degrees.
Friday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 66 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny again, although the NWS said it can’t entirely rule out an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be around 87 degrees.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 87 degrees.
