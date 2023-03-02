Mostly sunny, cool today; Rain starting late tonight to last through Friday

Today will be mostly sunny and cool, but late tonight rain will start that will last through the day on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 52 degrees.
Clouds will increase in the evening for mostly cloudy skies by about 10 p.m. There will be a chance of rain starting at around midnight that will gradually rise, making showers likely by about 5 a.m.
Lows will be around 39 degrees.
Friday will be stormy and windy, with showers likely throughout the day, a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and wind gusts rising as high as 40 to 45 mph. Rainfall could be heavy at times, which could result in local flooding.
Rain chances and winds will gradually fall on Friday night, with showers trailing off before dawn on Saturday.
Highs will be around 56 degrees during the day on Friday, and lows will be around 35 degrees overnight.
After the rainy Friday, Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and cool, with highs around 49 degrees.
It will be partly cloudy and cold on Saturday night, with lows dipping down to around 33 degrees.
About the Author