Mostly cloudy today with slight chance for pop-up showers

Weather
By
10 minutes ago

It will be overcast with brief breaks in the clouds for peeks of sunshine along with a slight chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms.

The high will be around 77 degrees for today, which is about 10 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a slight chance for showers or afternoon thunderstorms to pop up during peak heating. However, rain chances will wane a bit past sunset. A few spotty showers may linger through the overnight, but most will stay dry.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 58 degrees.

Showers are possible this afternoon and early evening before it wanes a bit past sunset. A few spotty showers may linger through the overnight but most will stay dry overnight.

Temperatures will rise back into the low to mid-80s Wednesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 62. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Showers are possible Thursday, along with a chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise, Thursday will be mostly sunny and hotter with a high near 86 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Overnight there will be a chance of showers. The low temperature will be around 67 degrees.

It will be partly sunny Friday and not quite as warm with a high near 89 degrees. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, which will carry over into the evening hours. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

